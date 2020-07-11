Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,000,220.00 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,799,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $991,500.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Sarah Bany sold 13,158 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,008.08.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,920.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $1,002,375.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sarah Bany sold 195 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $501,080.60.

On Friday, June 5th, Sarah Bany sold 10,998 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $947,807.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sarah Bany sold 12,819 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.19.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sarah Bany sold 3,357 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $250,062.93.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

