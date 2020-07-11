Bradley D. Owens Sells 15,240 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $990,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.07. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.