Bruce L. Claflin Sells 18,600 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $1,045,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ciena stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Ciena by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.