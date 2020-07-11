Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Richard J. Benjamin Sells 154,583 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 154,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,112,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Cerus stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.29. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.49.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. Analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 960.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
