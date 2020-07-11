Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Richard J. Benjamin Sells 154,583 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 154,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,112,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.29. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. Analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CERS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 960.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

