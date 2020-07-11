Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Sells $1,169,405.64 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 15,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,405.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Ryan Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, July 8th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,093 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $164,258.64.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 16,286 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $1,235,944.54.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 8,434 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $514,474.00.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.