Scott V. Olrich Sells 5,800 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $210.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $217.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Docusign in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

