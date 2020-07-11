Scott V. Olrich Sells 5,800 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $210.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $217.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Docusign in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: BIO-TECHNE Corp CFO Sells $699,475.11 in Stock
Insider Selling: BIO-TECHNE Corp CFO Sells $699,475.11 in Stock
Columbia Sportswear Major Shareholder Sells $1,000,220.00 in Stock
Columbia Sportswear Major Shareholder Sells $1,000,220.00 in Stock
Bradley D. Owens Sells 15,240 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Stock
Bradley D. Owens Sells 15,240 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Stock
Bruce L. Claflin Sells 18,600 Shares of Ciena Co. Stock
Bruce L. Claflin Sells 18,600 Shares of Ciena Co. Stock
Cerus Co. Insider Richard J. Benjamin Sells 154,583 Shares
Cerus Co. Insider Richard J. Benjamin Sells 154,583 Shares
Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc VP Sells $1,169,405.64 in Stock
Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc VP Sells $1,169,405.64 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report