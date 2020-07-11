Gary Steele Sells 10,000 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,766,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,140,900.00.
  • On Thursday, May 21st, Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,132,100.00.

PFPT opened at $122.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.38. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

