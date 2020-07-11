Xiaodong Wang Sells 6,000 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,267,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,513,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $906,650.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $196.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth about $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

