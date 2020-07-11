Xiaodong Wang Sells 6,000 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,267,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,513,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 22nd, Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $906,650.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $196.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth about $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: BIO-TECHNE Corp CFO Sells $699,475.11 in Stock
Insider Selling: BIO-TECHNE Corp CFO Sells $699,475.11 in Stock
Columbia Sportswear Major Shareholder Sells $1,000,220.00 in Stock
Columbia Sportswear Major Shareholder Sells $1,000,220.00 in Stock
Bradley D. Owens Sells 15,240 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Stock
Bradley D. Owens Sells 15,240 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Stock
Bruce L. Claflin Sells 18,600 Shares of Ciena Co. Stock
Bruce L. Claflin Sells 18,600 Shares of Ciena Co. Stock
Cerus Co. Insider Richard J. Benjamin Sells 154,583 Shares
Cerus Co. Insider Richard J. Benjamin Sells 154,583 Shares
Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc VP Sells $1,169,405.64 in Stock
Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc VP Sells $1,169,405.64 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report