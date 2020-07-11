Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rimini Street by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 84,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital lowered Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. Rimini Street Inc has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $332.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 48,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $192,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,354.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,124 shares of company stock valued at $390,735. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

