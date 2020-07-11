Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,319 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $4.82 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $155.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

