Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 9,900 Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of AXT worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. State Street Corp raised its position in AXT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,217,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 2.02. AXT Inc has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.99.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,737.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.