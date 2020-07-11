Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of KNDI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $242.05 million, a PE ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Kandi Technologies Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.