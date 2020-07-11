HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 169,893 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,893 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Prospect Capital by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,971 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,258,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 290,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Prospect Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,069,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

