Diversified Trust Co Takes $334,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $754,296,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

