Diversified Trust Co Takes $334,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $754,296,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

