Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Decreased by Axa

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 208,304 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.36). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.