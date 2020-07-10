Diversified Trust Co Acquires 353 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $165.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.64. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

