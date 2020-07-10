Diversified Trust Co Buys New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 133,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.29.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

