1,504 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cummins by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

