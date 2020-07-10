Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,192 Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $4,817,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 104.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 50.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN stock opened at $210.80 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.07.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $1,263,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.