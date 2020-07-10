Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS opened at $114.45 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.