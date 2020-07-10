State Street Corp Raises Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $389,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $139,687,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 351,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after acquiring an additional 289,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $70,721,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $257.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.39. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $278.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.14.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $205,823.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

