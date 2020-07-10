State Street Corp Sells 1,533,987 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,019,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,533,987 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $497,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.