Clarius Group LLC Has $221,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.01 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.