Clarius Group LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Paychex by 395.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 72,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 189.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

