Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Smartsheet by 90.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $3,076,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 748,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $19,471,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $3,922,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total value of $784,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,837,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,994,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,815,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,570 shares of company stock valued at $28,507,938 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMAR stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

