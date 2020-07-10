Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,568 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.67.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.28. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.