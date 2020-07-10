Clarius Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 275,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $85,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,782.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,369. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -918.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

