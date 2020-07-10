Clarius Group LLC Buys New Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.08. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

