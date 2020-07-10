Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 242.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.53 and its 200 day moving average is $181.83. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $230.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

