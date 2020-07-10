Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Analog Devices by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

