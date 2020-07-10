U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 542,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 225,475 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $10,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.