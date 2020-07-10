Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 29.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

