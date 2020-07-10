State Street Corp Has $479.76 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,450,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.39% of Discover Financial Services worth $479,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $240,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after buying an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $45,581,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,212 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

