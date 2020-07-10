Clarius Group LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 41.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Centene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Centene by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

