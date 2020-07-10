Clarius Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,994.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

SYY opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.