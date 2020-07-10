Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $201.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $204.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,755 shares of company stock worth $25,402,922. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
