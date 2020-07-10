Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Proofpoint by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,183,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 600,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $289,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,717 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,552 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFPT opened at $122.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

