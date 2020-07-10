IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,712 shares of company stock valued at $41,014,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

