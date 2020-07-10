Investors Purchase High Volume of F5 Networks Call Options (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,284 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,836% compared to the average volume of 118 call options.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,305.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $144.81 on Friday. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $153.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

