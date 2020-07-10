Clarius Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $19,884,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.74 and its 200 day moving average is $191.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.06.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

