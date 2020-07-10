Clarius Group LLC Cuts Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 224,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in L3Harris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $159.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.63 and its 200-day moving average is $196.01.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.10.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

