636 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,726,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 801.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,143 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 1,158.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 506,381 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Msci by 256.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,273,000 after purchasing an additional 484,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the first quarter valued at about $127,387,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $374.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.94. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $206.82 and a 52-week high of $379.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

