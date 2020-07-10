Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sony by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 311.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE opened at $71.53 on Friday. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

SNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

