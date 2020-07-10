Clarius Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

JCI opened at $33.38 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

