2,654 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE A opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $93.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

