7,066 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Kroger by 1,544.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kroger by 35.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 378,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 99,960 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Insiders sold 131,981 shares of company stock worth $4,310,131 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

