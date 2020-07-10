Clarius Group LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock worth $645,075 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

