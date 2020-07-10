Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

