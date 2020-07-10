Clarius Group LLC Buys 107 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

