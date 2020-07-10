Clarius Group LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $117.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

